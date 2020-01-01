Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Erline Mathis Martin. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 12:00 PM homegoing service Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Erline Mathis Martin COLUMBIA - On Thursday, December 26, God called home one of his humble servants, Ms. Ruth Erline Mathis Martin. Ruth was born on September 4, 1934 in Blacksburg, SC to the late Deacon Giles and Mrs. Lillian Young Mathis. She was reared in Blacksburg and was a member of Youngs Grove Baptist Church before moving away. Ms. Martin attended the public schools of Blacksburg, SC and continued her education at Benedict College, Columbia, SC, earning a B. S. degree in Biology in 1956. Ms. Martin received her Medical Technologist Degree from St. Mary's Hospital School of Medical Technology, Brooklyn, New York. Ms. Martin went on to earn her Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina School of Public Health. Ms. Martin's thirty-two (32) years of service with SCDHEC as a Public health Education Consultant provided her the opportunity to initiate many programs. Ms. Martin was a dedicated member of Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over forty (40) years. She was a long-time member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Ms. Martin leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons: Mr. Jonathan M. Martin and Mr. Stephen F, Martin; grandchildren: Christian, London, and Zoey Martin; nieces: Ms. Donna Martin, Ms. Tanaya Martin; nephew: Mr. Kjell Martin; great nephews: Chad Mason, Miles Tucker: great nieces: Quadaisha Williams, Madison Tucker, and a host of cousins, family and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Ruth Erline Mathis Martin will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12:00 PM at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

