Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia , SC 29223
(803)-754-6290
Memorial service
11:00 AM
North Trenholm Baptist church

Ruth Florer Quattlebaum COLUMBIA - Mrs. Ruth Florer Quattlebaum, 99, of Columbia and widow of William Ray Quattlebaum, passed away July 17, 2019. Ruth was the daughter Jesse Fremont Florer and Molly Ova Florer of Aurora, Missouri. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Bob Florer; and two sons, David Allen Quattlebaum and John Ray Quattlebaum. Ruth was born June 13, 1920 in Great Bend, Kansas and moved at an early age to Aurora, Missouri. She graduated from Aurora High School and attended business school. During World War II, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she met her husband, Lieutenant William Ray Quattlebaum. On August 2, 1945, they were married and remained so until his death in 2009. Ray was from South Carolina and after the war Ruth and Ray moved back to his home state. Ruth was employed by the University of South Carolina and worked in the Career Planning and Placement Office for almost 18 years, retiring as Director of Student Placement in 1983. She was active in the SC College Placement Association and awarded an Honorary Lifetime Membership in the Association upon her retirement in 1983. Ruth was a long time and devoted member of the Sasanqua Garden Club in Columbia. An active member of North Trenholm Baptist Church since 1963, Ruth taught Sunday School to primary age children, and later, was Superintendent of the Primary Children's Sunday School Division. She accepted responsibility for the Cradle Roll ministry and reached many young families for the church in that role. Ruth was very active in Baptist Women's Missions and strongly supported missionary work. In her later years, she taught Sunday School for senior adult women. She and Ray enjoyed singing in the Circle of Praise Senior Choir. Surviving children include Jeanne Ruth (Wayne) Byrd of Columbia, S.C., William Florer (Elizabeth) Quattlebaum, of Columbia, S.C., and Mary Evelyn (Warren) Murray of Columbia, S.C. She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Following a private graveside service for family members at Greenlawn Memorial Park, a memorial service will be held at North Trenholm Baptist church at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019. The family will greet friends after the service in the church chapel. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the North Trenholm Baptist Church Missions Fund, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

