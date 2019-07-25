Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Freeman Turner. View Sign Service Information Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory 304 N. Church St. Manning , SC 29102 (803)-435-2179 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Freeman Turner MANNING Ruth Freeman Turner, 88, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Born November 01, 1930, in Alcolu, SC, she was a daughter of the late Tommie Franklin Freeman and the late Ellie Dyson Freeman. She was a lifelong member of Clarendon Baptist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Sunday School Class. She was employed by Judge James Hugh McFadden and as a Circuit Court Reporter for the State of South Carolina, from which she retired. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother; and a loyal friend. She is survived by two sons, Doyle Hayes Hill, Jr. (Jenny) of Manning and David Thomas Hill (Wendy) of Sumter; four grandchildren, Cristal T. Breedin (Shane), Benji Thompson (Sara), Kimberly Ann Hill and David Hayes Hill; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Thompson and Aiden Thompson; one sister, Mary F. Fallis of White Pine, GA; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Doyle Hayes Hill, Sr. and William H. "Bill" Turner; a brother Carl T. Freeman; and a sister, Violet F. Sauls. A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Kirk Carlisle and Rev. Mike DeCosta, officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home and others times at 527 Rudy Road, Manning. The family request that any memorials be made to the Sumter Branch of the Salvation Army and the . Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.