Ruth Hamilton Ouzts COLUMBIA - Ruth Hamilton Ouzts, 96, a resident of the Episcopal Home at Still Hopes since 2005, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Daniel Nelson Ouzts and Emmie Hill Ouzts. She was predeceased by her sister, Miriam Ouzts Speed; her brother, The Rev. Peter Daniel Ouzts; and her niece, June Speed Cronin. Ruth grew up in Ware Shoals, S.C. and was a graduate of Winthrop College and the Woman's Missionary Training School-Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. Her life's work was in Baptist Book Stores, starting in Alexandria, LA, and managing stores at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC; in Roanoke, VA and in Louisville, KY. In Louisville, Ruth was an Altrusa Club member and was a Kentucky Colonial. She retired to Columbia in 1986 to help take care of her mother. Shortly after her move she started volunteering at the zoo because she had always loved animals. She and Jo Hines worked as a team there every week for over 30 years. Ruth never wanted to stop and didn't until a couple of years ago. She joined St. Andrews Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and faithfully attending all services. She worked in the church library for many years, and she helped with Kids' Cafe until she had to give up driving. At Still Hopes she was volunteer extraordinaire, and she was always looking out for her friends. Ruth is survived by her nieces, Joanna Speed Walkup (Bill) of Columbia, Miriam "Mitzi" Speed Hall of Forsyth, GA, and Elizabeth Ouzts of Raleigh, NC; her nephew, Nelson Ouzts of Jupiter FL; great-nieces, Rev. Karen Newsome, Laura Walkup, Leah Freeman, Meredith Storey; and great-nephews, Dr. Bill Walkup and Chris Walkup; 11 great-great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-great-nephew. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Henrietta Ouzts. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of the Saluda neighborhood at Still Hopes for their loving and compassionate care. Memorials may be made St. Andrews Baptist Church, the Episcopal Home at Still Hopes, or the Riverbanks Zoo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a funeral service for the family only was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Fred DeFoor officiating. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com