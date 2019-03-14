Ruth Rollins Howells LEXINGTON - Memorial service for Ruth R. Howells, 78, will be held 4:30 pm Friday March15, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium Lexington Chapel. Visitation will follow the service. Mrs. Howells was born December 26, 1940 in Newberry County; she was a daughter of the late John Ruble and Lois Gilbert Willis Rollins. She is survived by her sons, David Howells (Amber), Robert Howells, grandchildren, Kayden and Morgan Howells. Mrs. Howells was predeceased by her husband, David Howells, sister, Linda Wilson Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 14, 2019