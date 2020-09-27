1/
Ruth Hurst
1919 - 2020
August 30, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - A service to celebrate the life of Ruth Louise Peters Hurst will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Camden. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.



Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
Memories & Condolences

September 14, 2020
She lived a great and full life. She raised a talented Patriot. Her faith was steadfast, and she set a wonderful example of how to finish strong.
Dean Glossop
Friend
September 13, 2020
Ruth was a woman of wit and humor, always flavored with intellect and a twinkle in her eyes. It was always evident that of the many roles she played in her life, her greatest enjoyment was as mother to Mary Ann. She was always ready for an adventure. The strength of her Faith will be a beacon to me always.
Sue Glossop
September 13, 2020
I am so very thankful to have met Ruth, she had a life well lived.
She witnessed an amazing century unfold and participated
full steam ahead while being in the thick of it.
I have the image of her as a strong Nebraska girl, with an
Aaron Copeland composition as a background music and the
love of the Lord as her steadfast companion during the sojourn of her life.
My condolences to Mary Ann who has been blessed as her daughter,
while in return, as her daughter, she gave a lifetime as being a constant, loving blessing to her mother.

With love and sympathy,
ken
Ken Baldwin
Friend
September 11, 2020
Ruth has been and still is a bright shining light.
I will talk to her by the Stars at night.
Jeanette Spence
Friend
