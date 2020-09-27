I am so very thankful to have met Ruth, she had a life well lived.

She witnessed an amazing century unfold and participated

full steam ahead while being in the thick of it.

I have the image of her as a strong Nebraska girl, with an

Aaron Copeland composition as a background music and the

love of the Lord as her steadfast companion during the sojourn of her life.

My condolences to Mary Ann who has been blessed as her daughter,

while in return, as her daughter, she gave a lifetime as being a constant, loving blessing to her mother.



With love and sympathy,

ken



Ken Baldwin

Friend