Ruth Smith Johnson WEST COLUMBIA - Memorial service for Dr. Ruth Smith Johnson. 93, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Kilbourne Park Baptist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Dr. Ruth Smith Johnson entered glory on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Dr. Johnson was born in Charleston, SC to Pearl Cail Smith and Rev. Oswell Smith. She graduated from Fort Mill (SC) High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC. She was one of the first women to graduate from Wake Forest University-Bowman Gray School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, NC. Dr. Johnson worked as a Pediatrician in Florence and the Midlands area of SC for over 40 years, primarily caring for special needs children. Dr. Johnson was a long-time member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church in Columbia, SC and was active in the choir and their children's programs for many years. Dr. Johnson is survived by her son, Elbert Neil Johnson, III and daughter-in-law Rebecca Bridges Johnson of Centerton, AR, granddaughters Katherine Johnson of Little Elm, TX, and Kyleigh Johnson of Atlanta, GA and by her sisters Mary Pearl Wilson of Melbourne, FL and Edna Austin of Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Elbert Neil Johnson, Jr. and her brother William "Buddy" Smith. A special thank you to the staff of the Guinyard Unit at Still Hopes Retirement Center for providing wonderful care during Dr. Johnson's final years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, 4205 Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or the . Memories may be shared at

