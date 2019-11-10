Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Cooper Johnson COLUMBIA - Ruth Cooper Johnson went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 9th at 12:30 in the afternoon. Born October 23, 1925, in Mintz, North Carolina, Ruth was the daughter of the late Arthur Rufus Cooper and Mittie Liza Faircloth Cooper. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, the late Lawrence Wilbur Johnson, and by her two brothers and five sisters. Ruth found great joy as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, for more than 60 years, working with Homebound Missions, Meals on Wheels, Women's Missionary Union, Sunday School Leadership, and the Caring House. Her passion for teaching and supporting children was evident through her dedication to the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts of America, South Carolina Parent Teachers Association, and as a contributing writer for Southern Baptist Program Materials for Children. She was a Charter member of Youth Study Group and a meritorious Civil Service Employee for many years. She cherished her friends dearly and loved her family deeply, celebrating them often with food and fellowship. The last few years Ruth enjoyed life at Laurel Crest Retirement Home. The family expresses sincere gratitude to the residents and staff for their friendship and support. Ruth is survived by a daughter, Melanie Johnson Brown (Rufus Byron Brown III) of St. Simons Island, Ga., and a son, Lawrence Wilbur Johnson, Jr., (Cindy Small Johnson) of Chapin, S.C.; grandchildren R. Byron Brown IV (Jennifer Bays Brown) of Charlotte, N.C.; Lauren Ruth Brown Hopkins (Lewis LeGrand Hopkins III) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; Lawrence Wilbur "Will" Johnson III (Jessie Gour Johnson) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Emily Ruth Johnson of Atlanta, Ga. She was delighted with five great grandchildren, Taylor Madison Brown and R. Byron Brown V of Charlotte, N.C.; and Melanie Grace Hopkins and Lewis LeGrand Hopkins IV of St. Simons Island, Ga.; and Margot Hayes Johnson of Atlanta, Ga. A family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday, November 12th. A service of thanksgiving and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at 2 o'clock in the afternoon in the Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church Columbia with Steve Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a or First Baptist Church of Columbia.

Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations