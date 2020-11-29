Ruth Jones
April 10, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Gilbert, South Carolina - Ruth Jones, 80, passed away Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, in her home after a battle with breast cancer.
Ms. Jones was born April 10, 1940 in Olean, NY to Mr. Roland Carr and Ms. Pearl French. In 1964 she married the late Robert D. Jones. She relocated in 1973 to West Seneca, NY, and then again in 1998 to SC.
Ms. Jones is survived by her sons, Jeffrey M. Jones of Anderson, SC, and Timothy R. Jones of Simpsonville, SC; and her grandsons, Bryce, Zach, and Alex.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Per Ms. Jones' wishes, no remembrance will be held. In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the cancer charity of your choice
is acceptable.
