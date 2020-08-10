Ruth Justice

Ruth Eloise Justice LEXINGTON - A Celebration of Life service for Ruth Eloise Justice will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia. Interment will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Ruth Eloise Justice, age 70, joined Our Heavenly Father in Heaven on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She has also been reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her, especially her twin, Louise, without whom she has been totally lost. Truly a glorious day. Eloise was born in San Diego, California, to the late Elizabeth H. Justice and Floyd J. Justice, Sr. She was a Lutheran by faith, and a member of The Lutheran Church of the Incarnation. Eloise was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and an avid Gamecock fan. She was an employee of the State of South Carolina for 30 years, serving the Richland County Department of Social Services and the State Department of Health & Human Services. She also had a long relationship with Palmetto Health Baptist. She started at age 15, volunteering as a Candy Striper. She later worked part-time for many years and after retiring from the State, went full-time at the Hospital, and retired after a 45 year association. Eloise was also a volunteer with the American Red Cross, and worked many years with Disaster Services, and helped on many disasters all over the country. She also worked with Aid to Military Family Services. In addition, Eloise was also a long-time employee of the South Carolina State Fair, in the First Aid Department. She enjoyed helping others in need, and was truly blessed with a career she thoroughly loved and enjoyed. Eloise is survived by her sisters, Shirley J. Lindler (Walter) of Irmo, Brenda J. Kennedy of Lexington; brothers, Floyd J. Justice, Jr., of Columbia, Allen Kevin Justice (Mary) of Columbia; nephews, Brian Kennedy (Nancy), Allen Kennedy (Jessica); great-nieces, Caitlin Kennedy, Isabella Kennedy; great-nephews, Michael Kennedy, Xander Kennedy, Tyler Kennedy, Quinn Kennedy, Jack Shannon, Sam Shannon; great-great nephew, Caleb Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Eloise was predeceased by her twin sister, Louise Hall, and her brother-in-law, CurtisHall; great niece, Natalie Elizabeth Kennedy. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice, for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Incarnation Columbarium Fund, 3005 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, or the charity of one's choice
