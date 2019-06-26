Ruth L. Ellisor WEST COLUMBIA- Services for Ruth L. Ellisor will be 11:00 am Friday June 28, 2019 at Taylor St. Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, will be assisting the family. Mrs. Ellisor passed away Monday June 24, 2019. She was born December 1, 1941 in Buffalo, NY and was the daughter of the late Aubrey C. Lewis and Dorothy Evelyn Price. She is survived by her husband, George Ellisor and extended family members. She was predeceased by her sister, Wilma Lewis. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Taylor St. Baptist Church, 1000 Hafley Ct. Cayce SC 29033. Barr-Price.com (803 356-4411)
Published in The State on June 26, 2019