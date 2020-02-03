Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Lever. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Sands Lever IRMO A funeral service for Ruth Sands Lever, 88, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 1918 Shady Grove Road, Irmo, SC 29063, with the Reverend Tammy Grey, officiating. Mrs. Lever will be placed in the church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Ruth was born on July 30, 1931, in Greensboro, NC, and passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late German Lee Sands and Virginia Thacker Sands. Ruth was a longtime member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Ruth and her husband "Captain" Lawson E. Lever were married for 68 years before his death in 2017. They owned and operated the Whale's Tail Restaurant for 47 years. Ruth was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Ballentine Lodge. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses and whales, shopping, traveling, and her jewelry. Ruth is survived by her sister, Kathleen Hendrick and her brother, Robert Lee Sands. She is also survived by her niece, Elizabeth Bollinger; her great-niece, Kayla Bollinger; her great-nephew, Michael Bollinger; and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Ruth was predeceased by her sisters, Christine and Rachel. The family would like to thank Sue and Carletta from Heartstrings Hospice and Dr. Frampton W. Henderson, Jr., and Susie at RetireEase Senior Services for the excellent care and compassion given to Ruth. A special thank-you goes to Robin, her constant companion and caregiver for the last three years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Camp Adam Fisher, P.O. Box 2543, Columbia, SC 29202, a camp for children with diabetes, or a . Online condolences may be sent to





