Ruth Weed Martin IRMO - Ruth Weed Martin, 91, of Irmo passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Carrol Campbell Place. She was predeceased by her husband Wallace A. Martin, parents, Robert T. (Talley) and Pearle Seigler Weed, brothers, Brady, Carl, Clyde and Fred Weed along with other family members. Ruth served many decades as both a volunteer with the American Red Cross at Moncrief Army Hospital and as a State Constable. She was a lifetime member of Salem United Methodist Church, the American Legion and served as the National President of the World War I Veterans. In addition, she was an avid gardener. She is survived by her only son John Barr (Sherry), step-son, Dickie Martin; step-daughter, Rose Martin Cater (Larry); grandson Wes Barr (Kieth), granddaughter Sherri "Alison" Johnson (Jim), her two great grand-daughters and two great-great-grandsons, sister Lorraine Shealy of Chattanooga TN, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 11:00 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Generations of Irmo and Lexington Extended Care Carrol Campbell place for the excellent care given. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials or donations be made to Salem United Methodist Church Columbarium Fund, or a . www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2019

