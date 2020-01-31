Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Martin Ausband. View Sign Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-5000 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Martin Ausband COLUMBIA - Ruth Martin Ausband, 81, of Columbia died on January 25, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland. Born on July 3, 1938 in Silverstreet, SC, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Ida Cornelia Martin. She graduated from Silverstreet High School and the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing. Ruth was a retired registered nurse from Grand Strand Urology in Myrtle Beach. She had a fondness for animals especially cats. One of her favorite pastimes was watching sports events, particularly those of Clemson University teams. She also enjoyed her travels over the years. A very devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Beth Ausband of Columbia and Joe Ausband and his wife Dorsey of Spokane, WA; and her grandchildren, Rebecca and Anna Ausband. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Betty Connelly, Patricia Cameron, Emily Corley, Etta Benson, Francis Martin, Marion Martin, Sherod Martin and James Martin. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7 from 5:00 6:30 PM at the Whitaker Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel., Newberry. Interment will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1160 Trinity Church Road Newberry, S.C. 29108. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

