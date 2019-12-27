Ruth Naomi Norris Fisher COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Ruth Naomi Norris Fisher will be 11AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Concord Fellowship Baptist Church in Columbia, SC with interment to follow at Memorial Garden of Columbia. The public may view Friday, December 27, 2019, from 1-5 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel and again on Saturday from 10AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Ruth Naomi Norris Fisher transitioned Monday, December 23, 2019, at her residence in Columbia. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Hills Norris and Lottie Jacobs Norris. She was a 1953 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Benedict College. She leaves to cherish precious memories her daughter Karen Aileen Fisher Jackson; two granddaughters: Christina Danielle Jackson and Morgan Tristan Jackson; a brother Albert Louis Norris of Columbia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019