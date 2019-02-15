Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth Luhn Palassis CHAPIN Ruth Luhn Palassis, 73, lost her battle to cancer after 14 years. She entered into eternal rest on February 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, South Carolina, at 11:30 a.m. Ruth was born on March 17, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William Parker Luhn and Betty Howard Luhn. She graduated from St. Andrews High School, in Charleston, in 1964 and continued her education at Columbia College, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. While teaching school, she received her Master's Degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina. In addition to teaching children, she was also an adjunct professor for the University of South Carolina, as well as for Clemson University. After retiring from teaching, she continued to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim, of 50 years; her two children, Shannon (Scott) and Jay (Kristal), and her four grandchildren, Grayson, Laney, Luke and Rachel. Memorials can be made in her name to Lexington/Richland School District Five, 1020 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, SC 29063 or to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ruth Luhn Palassis CHAPIN Ruth Luhn Palassis, 73, lost her battle to cancer after 14 years. She entered into eternal rest on February 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, South Carolina, at 11:30 a.m. Ruth was born on March 17, 1946 in Charleston, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late William Parker Luhn and Betty Howard Luhn. She graduated from St. Andrews High School, in Charleston, in 1964 and continued her education at Columbia College, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. While teaching school, she received her Master's Degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina. In addition to teaching children, she was also an adjunct professor for the University of South Carolina, as well as for Clemson University. After retiring from teaching, she continued to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim, of 50 years; her two children, Shannon (Scott) and Jay (Kristal), and her four grandchildren, Grayson, Laney, Luke and Rachel. Memorials can be made in her name to Lexington/Richland School District Five, 1020 Dutch Fork Road, Irmo, SC 29063 or to Lake Murray Presbyterian Church, 2721 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanchapin.com Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close