Ruth Schroeder
1934 - 2020
Ruth Myrtle Heiniger Schroeder
May 6, 1934 - November 29, 2020
Chapin , South Carolina - Ruth Myrtle (Heiniger) Schroeder, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Myrtle (Lindgren) Heiniger. She was the youngest of 7 children and lost her father when she was only 8 years old. She married Gordon Robert Schroeder on August 16, 1952. They met in their church youth group, were engaged under a covered bridge, and had been married 43 years when he suddenly passed away in February 1996.
Ruth was primarily a homemaker focused on raising and supporting her four children. One of her sons had challenging health conditions, and she lovingly cared for him, knowing that God had entrusted him to her care. She loved to make homemade crafts, quilt, sew, cook, and had the wonderful gift of hospitality. She always opened our home for Sunday guests and family gatherings throughout the year. Our family moved quite often but mom always made a warm comfortable home for us whether it was on a Naval base, in a city, or on a farm in the country. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and Gigi (great-grandmother). Ruth loved the Lord and was a committed church member. She always shared her strong faith in God with neighbors, friends, and people she met in her life. She participated in various women's ministry events, including "Sassy Sister" activities, at Chapin Presbyterian Church in Chapin, SC where she lived on beautiful Lake Murray.
Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debra (Dennis) Roberson of South Carolina, Tim (Barb) Schroeder of Minnesota, Tedd (Sandy) Schroeder of Florida. She will also be forever remembered by her seven grandchildren, James Roberson, Joel (Joy) Roberson, Jen (Ric Standridge) Belshe, Josh Schroeder, Jenna (Robert) Retterath, Jon (Kaitlyn) Roberson, Jeff (Eric Montano) Roberson, as well as her ten great-grandchildren, Chance, Jessica, Dane, Bianca, Caelan, Easton, Luke, Toby, Mckinley and Eliza, two sister-in-laws Eileen Heiniger and Laura Heiniger, and 20 nieces and nephews.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Schroeder, her son, Tom Schroeder, and her great-granddaughter Stella Roberson, as well as her siblings, Jack Heiniger, Mary Heiniger, Betty Madary, Lois Monk, Jim Heiniger, and Paul Heiniger.
A memorial service for Ruth will held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Chapin Presbyterian Church at 600 Old Lexington Rd in Chapin, SC. A visitation will be held from 2:00-2:30 pm prior to the service.
A gravesite service will be held on Sunday December 6, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Clarendon Hills Cemetery in Darien, Illinois.
Memorial donations in memory of Ruth may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries, PO Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-2222.


Published in & from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Chapin Presbyterian Church
DEC
3
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Chapin Presbyterian Church
December 2, 2020
I remember Ruth from Homebuilders and also from the lovely luncheon at the home of he daughter. We had dinner together and she joined me for several events with the Wheaton Chamber of commerce. She was a joy as a friend and shared a deep faith in Jesus as she went through the loss of several family members. Blessing to the whole family. Ruth Gibson
Ruth Gibson
Friend
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
