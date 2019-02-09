Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruth McIntosh Shay COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Ruth McIntosh Shay, 91, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside. Officiating the service will be her nephew, Rev. Kenny Nichols, minister of Marion Baptist Church, Williams, SC, and Rev. Ryan Howard, assistant pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Landrum, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Shay passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Born on January 6, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Bertie Martin Cook and Willie Cook. She was raised by her paternal grandmother, Ida Osteen Cook. She moved to Columbia in 1953 from Walterboro. Ruth retired from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in 1998. She is survived by her four daughters, better known as the McIntosh sisters: Dianne McCarty (Terry Walkup), Cathy Davis (John), Donna Wagner (Ray), and Melinda Evans (Ricky); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie Doggett; half-sisters, Patricia Schmidt, Billie Craven, and Sarah Herndon; one niece; and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Laverne J. "Mac" McIntosh and Lt. Col. Daniel B. Shay, U.S. Army (Ret.); sister, Thelma Newton; step-mother, Lois Cook; half-sister, Mary Frances Hester; half-brother, Franklin Cook; and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at

Ruth McIntosh Shay COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Ruth McIntosh Shay, 91, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the graveside. Officiating the service will be her nephew, Rev. Kenny Nichols, minister of Marion Baptist Church, Williams, SC, and Rev. Ryan Howard, assistant pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Landrum, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Shay passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. Born on January 6, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Bertie Martin Cook and Willie Cook. She was raised by her paternal grandmother, Ida Osteen Cook. She moved to Columbia in 1953 from Walterboro. Ruth retired from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control in 1998. She is survived by her four daughters, better known as the McIntosh sisters: Dianne McCarty (Terry Walkup), Cathy Davis (John), Donna Wagner (Ray), and Melinda Evans (Ricky); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Sadie Doggett; half-sisters, Patricia Schmidt, Billie Craven, and Sarah Herndon; one niece; and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Laverne J. "Mac" McIntosh and Lt. Col. Daniel B. Shay, U.S. Army (Ret.); sister, Thelma Newton; step-mother, Lois Cook; half-sister, Mary Frances Hester; half-brother, Franklin Cook; and two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close