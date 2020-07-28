1/
Ruth Sightler
Ruth A. Sightler GASTON - Ruth A. Sightler, 84, of Gaston passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Gaston First Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Pauling officiating. Mrs. Sightler was from Woodruff, S. C., a daughter of the late William and Huldia (Shook) Wood. She is survived by her loving husband, Alton Sightler. Ruth was a caregiver for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, granny and great granny. She was a CNA, a homemaker and a member of Gaston First Baptist Church and loved flowers. Survivors include her loving husband, Alton Sightler, of the home; daughters, Audrey Headden, Deborah (Keith) Ray, Melissa Vest, Patricia (Grandell) Sighter; grandchildren, Michael (Crystal) Ray, Daniel "Bubba" Darr, Rebecca Darr, Jonathan Vest, Patrick (Ashley) Howell, Megan (Craig) Ray, Jessica Vest and first great grandson, Spencer Mullinax; an additional 14 great grandchildren and two brothers. Mrs. Sightler was predeceased by 5 brothers, 2 sisters and one son-in-law. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Pruitt Health Hospice of Columbia, S. C. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhomel.com. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The State on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gaston First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2651
