Ruth T. "Ruthie" Taylor BATESBURG - Ruth T. "Ruthie" Taylor passed peacefully in her home in Batesburg, SC on Friday, May 10, 2019, at age 80. Ruthie was a lover of life, her family, and those around her. Born June 21, 1938 in Leesville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Calvin Hoyt and Ruth Reeves Taylor, a member of Leesville United Methodist Church, and a retired caregiver. Ruthie is survived by her daughters who reside in Greenville, SC, Terry Grayson-Caprio (husband Michael Caprio) and Paige Baldree (husband Terry Baldree); sisters, Mary Carole Bouknight and Ann T. Kneece (husband Herbert Kneece); 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and many, many friends. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 4pm at Leesville Cemetery beside Wittenberg Lutheran Church (233 North Lee St., Leesville, SC 29070). Ruthie's favorite charity was 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Flowers in care of Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on May 11, 2019