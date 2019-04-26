Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Thomas. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth J. Thomas LEXINGTON - Ruth J. Thomas, 78, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away April 23, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born on September 6, 1940 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late James Lloyd and Lula Metcalf Pike. Ruth's greatest enjoyments were times with her family. She enjoyed fishing and had a great love for gardening. Ruth loved doing for others. She was truly a light in this world and to the people around her. She will be truly missed by her family and friends, especially by the love of her life for 36 years. It is a comfort to Ruth's family and friends that because of her strong faith, she is now celebrating her new life in Heaven. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, James Thomas; her five children, Lee Mintz, Gerald (Trish) Mintz, Sandra (Randy) McCullough, Nancy (Brent) Poston and Randall (Brandy) Mintz; her eleven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her twelve siblings. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Boyd Jones and Pastor John Richbourg will be officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Gardens immediately following the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Pines Baptist Church, 108 Lucas Drive, Gaston, SC 29053. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

