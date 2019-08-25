Ruth Peagler Michael Townsend CAYCE - Ruth Townsend, 94, passed into eternity Friday, August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by husbands, Denton V. Michael and Homer Townsend; parents, Dan C. and Maggie Spigner Peagler, and 2 brothers and sisters-in-law, D. C. (Blondell Love) and William (Girlie Backman) Peagler. She is survived by her brother, Tommy Peagler (Shirley) and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Shiloh UMC. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Shiloh UMC Cemetery Fund, 546 Gardner's Terrace Road West Columbia, SC 29172. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019