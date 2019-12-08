Ruth W. Kuhlbars COLUMBIA - Ruth W. Kuhlbars, 94, of Columbia passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home. She had a day filled with love, laughter and joy with visiting family before her passing. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil Arthur Kuhlbars (TSGT USAF / RET) and her parents. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, where she was a member. Her son, Richard Kuhlbars (CH, COL USA/RET), will officiate. Interment will be in The Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, TX in the Spring of 2020, where she will buried with her husband, Emil. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia, SC 29212. Please sign the online guest book at www.dunbarfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019