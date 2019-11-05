Ruth Waveline Hetzel COLUMBIA - A Memorial Mass for Ruth Waveline Hetzel, 88, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the service. Mrs. Hetzel passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Grantsville, WV on May 31, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Arnold and Vergie Bailey Arnold. Ruth was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and was an avid gardener. Surviving are her six children, Ray Hetzel, Robert Hetzel, Jr. (Kathleen), Charles Hetzel (Kathleen), Carol Nesmith, Sandra Johnson (William), and Timothy Hetzel (Julie); fifteen grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Catherine Hetzel and her grandson, Michael Nesmith. Memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 721 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019