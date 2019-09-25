Ruthie Matthews (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC
29170
(803)-755-3527
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
Obituary
Ruthie Matthews WEST COLUMBIA Ruthie Matthews passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ruthie was a caring person who loved to cook, and baking for the holidays was a regular event. Ruthie was born on July 14, 1941 in Columbia, SC. She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hornsby and daughter, Wendy Matthews Bridges. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Simon Matthews; son, Stephen Matthews and daughter-in-law, Tracy Matthews; two grandchildren, Stephanie Smith and Tanner Matthews; sisters, Dianne and Tiny and brothers, Hubert and Norman. Ruthie worked in the dietary department at the old Columbia Hospital and later at the Providence, and was a long-time volunteer at the Baptist Hospital. Ruthie worked in the family business, Simon Matthews Exterminating, since 1971 as secretary. Ruthie will be missed by everyone who knew her, including one of her great friends, Linda Pico of New York. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 25, 2019
