Ruthine Taylor Hampton

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Ruthine Taylor Hampton COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Ruthine Taylor Hampton will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Sweet Home Baptist Church, with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. A family visitation will be held Thursday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her daughters, Patricia (Melvin) Butler, V. Delores (Frank) Thompson, and Alisa R. Martin; a son, Willie Hampton, Jr.; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on June 27, 2019
