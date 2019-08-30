Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Pyle. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 4:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ryan L. Pyle COLUMBIA - Ryan L. Pyle, 39, of Columbia, SC, died Friday, August 23, 2019. Born March 10, 1980, in Columbia, SC, he was a son of Larry Allen Pyle and Rosanne Malisheski Pyle. In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his infant daughter, Abigail Keilani Pyle, her mother and his years-long companion, Tricia R. Kim; sister, Danyelle Pyle-Stephens; nephew, Parker M. Beckham; and niece, Savannah Rose Stephens. He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Mary Garm Malisheski. Growing up in Columbia, Ryan was a devoted fan of USC football and basketball. Since 2015 he took great pride in being the personal barber of many members of the Gamecock basketball team. His professional goal was always to make his athlete clients look their best, so they would feel their best, then play their best on the court. Ryan developed a fascination with history when he toured Europe for a month with his family as a young man. He walked the halls of the Palace of Versailles, beheld the paintings of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel, was amazed by the ruins of the Coliseum and Parthenon, and visited the home and birthplace of his great grandfather in Slovenia. Later, he lived for nearly two years in Samoa, but often dreamed of moving to Washington State with its beautiful mountains and coastlands. Ryan attended the University of South Carolina and Liberty University. He had a passion for nearly all genres of music and could sing along with most any song being played. He was a particular fan of S.O.J.A. and Shinedown. He loved being around all of his friends, genuinely cared about them, and seldom met a stranger. In 2013 Ryan became a licensed barber under the tutelage of master barber Hampton Glover. Two years later, he became the owner-manager of his own business, The Gamecock Barbershop. One of his greatest satisfactions in life was creating original, artistic haircut designs for his young clients. Ryan attended Columbia Evangelical Church as a child and later joined Shandon Baptist Church. He struggled with many conflicts in life, but always knew he stood solidly on the Rock of Ages. One of his favorite verses of scripture was Psalm 40:1-3; "I waited patiently for the Lord, and He inclined to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my steps. He put a new song in my mouth, even praise to our God. Many will see it and fear, and will trust in the Lord." The memorial service for Ryan will be held 4 o'clock, Sunday, September 1st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Reverend Barry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:30 o'clock. In memory of Ryan, the family has requested that friends consider donations, in lieu of flowers, to Pawmetto Lifeline,

