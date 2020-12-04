1/1
Rylan Rogers
2010 - 2020
Rylan Rogers
December 6, 2010 - December 1, 2020
Columbia , South Carolina - Rylan Gregory Rogers was born on December 6, 2010 in Columbia, SC to Mr. Rashad and Mrs. Zamyra Rogers. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Prisma Health Children's Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Ry attended Meadowfield Elementary Schoolwhere he was enrolled in the Advanced Academic Placement program.
Ry leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Rashad and Zamyra Rogers of Columbia, SC; one sister, Zoey Leeann Rogers; one brother, Harper Ray Rogers; maternal grandparents William Reed and Lottie B. Reed; paternal grandmother, Lorie Wright Rogers; paternal great grandmother, Minnie H. Rogers; paternal great grandfather, David Wright; uncles William "Tron" Reed , Gregory T. Rogers, James "Anthony" Bennett (Cassandra); aunts Adrienne Scarborough and Kayla T. Rogers and a hosts of other family and friends.
A public viewing will be held today, 2-5pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, 2:00 pm, at Greenlawn Serenity Gardens, 6621 Windwan Drive, Columbia, SC 29209



Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Serenity Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
December 3, 2020
Sympathy gifts were selected in loving memory of Rylan Rogers. To send a gift visit our online store.
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marcus Smith
