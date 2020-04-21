Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Anderson Laws. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Graveside service 11:00 AM Wagener Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Sadie Anderson Laws LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Sadie Anderson Laws, 81, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Wagener Cemetery with Ken Laws officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Laws passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Cleo Anderson of Wagener, S.C. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Cub Scout Pack 29 Den Mother, served on the Board of Directors of The , and taught Sunday school for 26 years. She also sold real estate and was the owner and operator of the Leesville Ice and Coal Company, State Vice President of the Jaycettes, they changed their term limit to allow her to serve an additional year. She was also a gifted and established artist with one of her paintings hanging in the Mezzanine of the Blue Cross / Blue Shield headquarters building. She was also a member or the National Audubon Society. Beloved Wife and Mother. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Dupree Laws, sons, Robert Wesley Laws, Kenneth Gregory Laws, daughter-in-law, Theresa Laws, son-in-law, Don Hoadwonic, brother, Robert Leo Anderson, sister, Patricia Anderson Parrish, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Michelle Hoadwonic and a son, Andrew Samuel Laws, brother, Randy Wayne Anderson, sisters, Loree Hughes, Lucille Anderson Jackson, Nancy Edwards, Catherine Mixon, Faye Reed, and Lilly Kate "Kaye" Callahan. Online register at

Sadie Anderson Laws LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Sadie Anderson Laws, 81, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Wagener Cemetery with Ken Laws officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Laws passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Robert and Cleo Anderson of Wagener, S.C. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Cub Scout Pack 29 Den Mother, served on the Board of Directors of The , and taught Sunday school for 26 years. She also sold real estate and was the owner and operator of the Leesville Ice and Coal Company, State Vice President of the Jaycettes, they changed their term limit to allow her to serve an additional year. She was also a gifted and established artist with one of her paintings hanging in the Mezzanine of the Blue Cross / Blue Shield headquarters building. She was also a member or the National Audubon Society. Beloved Wife and Mother. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Dupree Laws, sons, Robert Wesley Laws, Kenneth Gregory Laws, daughter-in-law, Theresa Laws, son-in-law, Don Hoadwonic, brother, Robert Leo Anderson, sister, Patricia Anderson Parrish, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Suzanne Michelle Hoadwonic and a son, Andrew Samuel Laws, brother, Randy Wayne Anderson, sisters, Loree Hughes, Lucille Anderson Jackson, Nancy Edwards, Catherine Mixon, Faye Reed, and Lilly Kate "Kaye" Callahan. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411 Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.