Saleema Sabbagha Cobb
April 16, 1948 - September 27, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Saleema Sabbagha Cobb, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Agnes Davis Sabbagha and George Zachary Sabbagha. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Jackson L. Cobb, her daughter Christina Cobb Horton, her daughter Wendy Shannon Sullivan, and three grandchildren, Grayson Andrew Horton, Parker Curtis Horton, and August Elsie Horton.
Saleema was a graduate of Columbia High School in 1966 and the University of South Carolina in 1986. She joined Jack in operating Cobb & Sabbagha Realty and Carolina Carpet Corporation in 1983. She worked alongside Jack for the last 37 years as a partner, mentor, and adviser.
She was a cofounder with Jack of Christy's Christmas located in Broadway at the Beach. The store won national awards from the Christmas Industry for her incredible Christmas Village displays.
She was a published author with numerous articles in local and regional magazines but her opus magnus was an historical novel she recently completed – "Sea Wind", a novel she had long conceived as the appropriate sequel to Gone With The Wind.
She was a member and past officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
There will be a visitation at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2. The funeral service will be at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, followed by a graveside service in Woodridge Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.