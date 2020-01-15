Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saleta Johnson James. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Saleta Johnson James WEST COLUMBIA - Saleta Johnson James died at home on January 13, 2020 after an illness. Saleta was born July 10, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia and was the daughter of the late William Thomson Johnson and Sarah Hewlett Johnson. Saleta attended Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, before moving to Columbia, South Carolina and graduating from Dreher High School in 1956. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Saleta married Joseph Alston James, III, on December 27, 1960. After their marriage, Saleta and Joe lived many places during Joe's military service, including San Juan, Puerto Rico, eventually returning to live in Atlanta, Georgia while Joe finished his Doctorate degree. Saleta and Joe moved to Florence, South Carolina in 1971, when Joe became a Professor at Francis Marion College (now Francis Marion University). Joe and Saleta lived in Florence, where they raised their daughters, Almand James Barron and Alston James Meetze, until relocating to Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community in West Columbia, South Carolina in 2013. Until her retirement, Saleta worked as an elementary school teacher in schools wherever she lived, most recently at All Saints' Episcopal Day School and Project Reach of Florence School District One, both in Florence, South Carolina. After her retirement, she continued teaching by tutoring many young students in reading and math skills in her home and volunteered her time at All Saints' Episcopal Day School. Through teaching and her kind and compassionate nature, she touched the lives of countless children and instilled in them the skills and confidence necessary to be successful students and citizens of the world. Saleta was also an avid gardener, especially of roses, throughout her life and was known in Florence for the beautiful flowers she grew and shared with friends and neighbors. She was an active member of multiple social groups, including garden clubs, bridge clubs and dinner clubs. Saleta and Joe enjoyed traveling and travelled extensively in Europe. Before her illness, she served on several committees at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community and enjoyed an active social life, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She also loved animals and had many pets, including dogs and cats, but also rescued birds and other injured animals she discovered near her home. Saleta is survived by her husband, Joseph Alston James, III, of West Columbia; her daughters, Almand James Barron and her husband, Robert Griggs Barron, and Alston James Meetze, and her husband George Seabrook Meetze, all of Columbia; her sisters, Phyllis Johnson Menser and husband, Charles Dudley Menser, and Mary Virginia Johnson Grigsby, and husband William Mosely Grigsby, all of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Joan James Chamblin, of Columbia, South Carolina; and grandchildren Catherine Almand Barron, William Seabrook Meetze, Joseph Alston Meetze, and Robert Hamilton Meetze, all of Columbia, South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews in South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky. Saleta's family wishes to thank the caregivers at Solutions for Living at Home for the kind and compassionate care she received, particularly Haley, Pam and Faye, and the wonderful nursing and caregiving staff at Prisma Health Hospice, especially Freia, Sylvia and Dr. Aye Aung. Saleta's family also wishes to thank the Still Hopes community for its support during her illness, particularly Tacey Gohean. A memorial service and celebration of Saleta's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community on Friday, January 17, 2020, with a reception for friends and family immediately following in the Guignard Mansion, also at Still Hopes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Saleta's name be given to the Annual Fund at All Saints' Episcopal Day School in Florence, the Annual Fund at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, the Cultivate Giving Campaign at Ben Lippen School in Columbia, the Brennen Elementary School PTO in Columbia or the . Memories may be shared at

