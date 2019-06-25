Sallie Anne Munroe Kirven SUMTER - Sallie Anne Munroe Kirven, 84, widow of Joseph Chandler Kirven, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, SC. Born in Clarkton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Hazelton Munroe and Mary Elizabeth Shaw Munroe. She taught in Sumter School District #17 for 30 years. She was a deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter and was named Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Anne Kirven Tedder (Dennis) of Anderson and Dr. Joseph Munroe Kirven (Kristin) of Orlando, Florida and five grandchildren : Andrew Chandler Tedder of Long Creek, SC, Joseph Henry Tedder of Spartanburg, SC, and Shea Munroe Kirven, Chandler Kiley Kirven and Kinley Joseph Kirven of Orlando. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Sumter Cemetery with the Rev. Josie Holler and the Rev. Dr. Dennis R. Tedder officiating. The family will receive friends afterward at the Sumter County Museum, 122 N. Washington Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, 9 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of arrangements (803) 775-9386.

