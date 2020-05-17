Sallie Gertrude Blume Russell BLYTHEWOOD - Sallie Gertrude Blume Russell, 91, a lifelong resident of Blythewood, died Wednesday, May 14, 2020. Born on May 26, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Emma Dorothy Marsh Blume. A devout Christian woman, she was a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church, where she attended the Gleaners Sunday School Class. Mrs. Russell was known for her huge heart and caring disposition. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to family members or friends in her community. From an early age, Mrs. Russell was passionate about helping her family members who served in the US Armed Forces. She was the daughter of a WWI veteran, wife of WWII veteran, as well as a mother and grandmother to service members. Her unconditional love and caregiving greatly helped family members transition from their military life back to civilian. Mrs. Russell enjoyed spending time doing yardwork, caring for her flowers and plants, and riding her lawnmower. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Anchor Continental for 18 years. Survivors include sons, Terry Russell (Teresa) of NC and Edward D. Russell of NH; daughter, Brenda Diane Lozynski of Blythewood; grandchildren, Shane Lozynski (Heather), Mark Craig, Amanda Russell (Stan Smith), Bobby Russell (Trish), Edward Russell, and Chris Russell. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Sydney, Scarlett, and Savannah Lozynski, Lilly Smith, Peyton and Hunter Russell, as well numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A graveside service for Mrs. Russell will be held 2:00 o'clock, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Sandy Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Hanley officiating. In order to provide for proper social distancing, the family will receive friends for an extended period from 3 until 7 o'clock Wednesday at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memorials may be sent to Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Road, Blythewood, SC 29016. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.