Sallie Hartley Spires EDGEFIELD- Sallie Hartley Spires, 88, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, at Steadman Baptist Church Life Center with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Bill Padgett and Rev. Bud Moss officiating. Visitation will be after the service at the Life Center of Steadman Baptist Church. Active pallbearers will be Tim Shumpert, David Wilkerson, Jacob Wilkerson, Jeremey Gantt, Scott Gantt and Josh Gantt. Mrs. Spires was born in Aiken County, daughter of the late Colie Blease Hartley and Sarah Bell Smith. Surviving are her children, Louise (Arnold) Lingle, Lu (Von) Bickley, Kathy (Jimmy) Widener, Steve (Ann) Gantt, Lawrence P. "L.P." (Tracy) Spires; sister, Sue Shealy; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, granddaughter, brother and sister. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Steadman Baptist Church, 1011 N. Edisto Road, Leesville, SC 29070. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on May 9, 2019