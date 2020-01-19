Sallie Green Johnson COLUMBIA - Ms. Sallie Green Johnson, 67, transitioned from her earthly life January 11, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Kimberly (Michael) Green-Wilson, Karl (Kimberly) Johnson, Sr., Kelvin Johnson, and Krystal Johnson, all of Columbia; sister, Ivy Lee (Sammie) Green of Gadsden, SC; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; five nieces and one nephew; and host of family and friends that loved her. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020