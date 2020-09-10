Sallie Lee Hall COLUMBIA Services for Sallie Lee Hall, 85, of Columbia, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Sallie Hall passed away September 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Ayer, MA, she was a daughter of the late John Molden and Lois Blinn Molden. Sallie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was a wonderful cook, and who appreciated classical music and her local NPR station. She was an Anglophile and an avid reader. She retired as a Registered Dietician from SC DHEC after many years of service. Sallie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Engle Hall, Sr.; sons, Les Hall (Melissa) of Charlotte, NC, William Hall (Sarah) of Chicago, IL, Brad Hall (Kelly) of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Julia and Elizabeth Hall, Brendan and Cooper Hall. Sallie is also survived by a large and loving extended family. In addition to her parents, Sallie was predeceased by a brother, John D. Molden, and a sister, Margaret Ida Molden. The family requests no flowers, please. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of Hospice, 134 Columbus Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The family would like to thank the staff of Heart of Hospice, and especially Megan and Matt, for their loving and attentive care. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com