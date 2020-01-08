Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie Mills Williams. View Sign Service Information Leevy's Funeral Home 1831 Taylor St. Columbia , SC 29201 (803)-771-7799 Send Flowers Obituary

Sallie Mills Williams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Sallie Mills Williams will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Refuge Temple Church, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mrs. Williams attended Mather Academy in Camden, SC and retired from the SC Dept. of Mental Health. She was a licensed missionary and devoted wife, and worked tirelessly in the ministry alongside her husband, ministering and supporting the spiritual needs of many. Left to cherish her memory and honor her legacy are her sons, Joseph (Thomasina) Williams; Jimmie Williams, Johnnie (Sallie) Williams, Retired Sergeant Howard Williams and Kenneth Williams; one daughter, Ida Williams (Toney) Thompson; one brother, Shead Mills, Jr.; two sisters, Minnie Davis and Rosalee Corbett; one brother-in-law, John Hopkins; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Mills and Pearl Mills ; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; her beloved church family and community.

