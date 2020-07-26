Sallie Fravel CHAPIN- Sallie Simmons Fravel passed away on July, 22, 2020 in Chapin, S.C. Sallie Courtney Simmons was born on November 25, 1941 in West Point, Georgia to the late Elizabeth McClary & Shelton Coleman Simmons. She married William James Fravel on August 14, 1965. After nine years in the U.S. Army Medical Corp and the birth of two sons, they settled in Columbia, S.C. She is survived by husband Bill, two children, Bill Jr. (Sheri), Coleman (Sheree); six grandchildren, Jamie, Kile, Lindsay, Leighton, Kennedy, and Cara; two brothers, Shelton (Becky) and Ben (Lucy). A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 4PM at Grace Point Presbyterian Church in Irmo, S.C. Due to Covid 19 this service will be live streamed on the Grace Point Presbyterian Church Irmo youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgcXecNC__an_uUghq6ki3g
There will also be a private graveside service for the family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9 AM at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Grace Point Presbyterian Church 11241 Broad River Rd, Irmo, S.C. 29063 for their church missions, or to Good Works, P.O. Box 266 Chapin, S.C. 29036.