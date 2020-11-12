1/1
Sallie T. Allen
1922 - 2020
Sallie T Allen
June 2, 1922 - November 9, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Sallie Taylor Allen " Fannie" was born on June 2, 1922 to the late Emmanuel and Annie Taylor. She departed this earthly life on Monday, November 9, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Anne Bolton, Linda Allen (Charles) Derrick, Cora Allen Mitchell and William H. Allen Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, with burial at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC. A public viewing will be held today, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.



Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
02:30 PM
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
