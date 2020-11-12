Sallie T AllenJune 2, 1922 - November 9, 2020Columbia, South Carolina - Mrs. Sallie Taylor Allen " Fannie" was born on June 2, 1922 to the late Emmanuel and Annie Taylor. She departed this earthly life on Monday, November 9, 2020.She is survived by her children, Anne Bolton, Linda Allen (Charles) Derrick, Cora Allen Mitchell and William H. Allen Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends.The Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, with burial at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC. A public viewing will be held today, from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.