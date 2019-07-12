Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sallie Walters. View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Walters WINNSBORO - Mrs. Elizabeth Walters of Winnsboro passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Heath Springs, SC she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Mary Gheant Brazzel. Mrs. Walters was educated in Lancaster County schools and employed for many years in the textile industry. She was the oldest member of Union Memorial Presbyterian Church in Winnsboro. She loved her family, especially their trips to the mountains, beach, or fishing trips anywhere. Mrs. Walters is survived by a son, Boyce "Rudy" Walters (Carolyn); three daughters, Gail W. Douglas, Myra W. Peterson (Craig), and Karen W. Bedenbaugh; brother, Donald Brazzell; sister, Evelyn B. Crenshaw; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Lawrence Eugene Walters, Elizabeth is predeceased by a son, Vernon R. Walters; daughters, Patty L. Walters and Debra W. Stanberry; sisters, Margaret Brazzell and Nancy B. Hunter; two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 Pm Saturday, July 13, 209 at Union Memorial Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Dr. L. Igou Hodges and Reverend James Hope with burial to follow in Royal Pines Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Pm Friday evening and Pope Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 4650 Reservoir Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Walters family.

