Sally Anne O'Bradovich
1937 - 2020
Sally Anne O'Bradovich COLUMBIA - Sally Anne O'Bradovich, 82, of Columbia, South Carolina, wife of Col. (Retired) Milan O'Bradovich entered into eternal rest Friday, August 28, 2020. Her private visitation and memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Sally was born September 29, 1937 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, daughter of the late Col. (Retired) Clyde Calhoun Zeigler and Anne Spigener Zeigler. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and a retired school teacher. Sally was a member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Milan; two sons, John O'Bradovich (Natalie) and Derek O'Bradovich, all of Columbia, SC; two daughters, Jane O. Lewis (Brad) of Columbia, SC and Cheryl O'Bradovich of New Jersey; and a sister, Linda Jackson of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Anthony, Hope, Blake, Trey, Mila and Will. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
The most amazing and caring mother I could ever wish for ! I love you Mom , and I will forever miss you dearly. Love always your daughter Jane
Jane O&#8217;Bradovich Lewis
Daughter
