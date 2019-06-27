Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Elizabeth Gandy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Elizabeth Gandy COLUMBIA - Sally Elizabeth Gandy, 81, a resident of the Columbia Community of Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, died on June 24, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1938, in Orangeburg Memorial Hospital, the only child of Luda Ammons Gandy and Roland Bradford Gandy. She received her B.A. from Coker College in 1960. She was an elementary school teacher until the age of 47, when she became legally blind due to glaucoma. Despite her blindness, she was able to care for her mother and aunt during their long lives. She loved all things beautiful and was a poet, a singer, a writer and a gardener. She helped with the rose garden and butterfly garden at Presbyterian Communities until her health prevented it in recent years. She told beautiful stories of her family and life experiences, and never lost her quick wit. She was a faithful Christian, generous and loving, always looking for ways to bless others. She was a dedicated and lifelong member of Shandon Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Survivors include nephews, Leonard Gandy, Jeffrey Gandy, Jack Allison, Willy Allison and Dargan Allison; and many friends who dearly loved her. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina - Columbia located at 700 Davega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a , the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina - Columbia, or Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

