Sally Jarvis

Sally Elise Badger Jarvis HOLLYWOOD - Sally Elise Badger Jarvis of Hollywood, SC, born in Charleston on March 18th, 1958, died on July 4th, 2020. Sally, the wife of Timothy Mark Anthony Jarvis, was a registered nurse, an avid animal lover, beloved sister, friend to all, and beautiful person. She is survived by her five sisters Rett Badger Fitts, Deedie (Bill) Daniel, Betsy (Mark) Langdon, Mary (Mark) Cartwright, and Amy Badger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Calhoun Badger Sr. & Elise Ready Badger, her brother Alston Calhoun Badger Jr., and her nephew Reese McKain Fitts. As her friends and family honor her memory, a formal commemoration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Birds of Prey Rescue in Awendaw, SC, where Sally was a volunteer.



