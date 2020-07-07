1/
Sally Jarvis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Elise Badger Jarvis HOLLYWOOD - Sally Elise Badger Jarvis of Hollywood, SC, born in Charleston on March 18th, 1958, died on July 4th, 2020. Sally, the wife of Timothy Mark Anthony Jarvis, was a registered nurse, an avid animal lover, beloved sister, friend to all, and beautiful person. She is survived by her five sisters Rett Badger Fitts, Deedie (Bill) Daniel, Betsy (Mark) Langdon, Mary (Mark) Cartwright, and Amy Badger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Calhoun Badger Sr. & Elise Ready Badger, her brother Alston Calhoun Badger Jr., and her nephew Reese McKain Fitts. As her friends and family honor her memory, a formal commemoration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Birds of Prey Rescue in Awendaw, SC, where Sally was a volunteer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved