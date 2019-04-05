Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ricahrdson. View Sign

Sally Brown Richardson HARTSVILLE A Celebration of Life service for Sally B. Richardson, 62, of Hartsville, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Gazebo of Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. Pastor Brett DeYoung will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service at the Gazebo at Woodridge Memorial Park. Sally Richardson passed away at her home in Hartsville Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Francis Kendall Brown and Mabel Lee Floyd Brown. Sally is survived by her daughters, Janet Richardson Carter (William) of Columbia, Ashleigh Richardson of Hartsville; brother, Kenny Brown of Columbia, and a large and loving extended family. In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her loving husband, William Everette Richardson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deer Creek Ranch and Horse Rescue, 3047 Patrick Hwy., Hartsville, SC 29550.

