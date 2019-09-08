|
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Sally S. Ryan ELGIN - Sally S. Ryan, 77, of Elgin, died Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born March 13, 1942, in Bamberg, SC, to the late Jessie Leon Strickland, Sr. and Millie Strickland Williams. Mrs. Ryan was a devoted wife and homemaker for many years. She also assisted her husband in the operation of his business, Ryan's RV. Mrs. Ryan was a member of Harvest Baptist Church where she attended the Faith Builder's Sunday School class. Her favorite pastimes where traveling, camping, and going on cruises. Mrs. Ryan also loved to read and support the Special Olympics of South Carolina. She was a member of the Lugoff-Elgin Eastern Star #298, and while living in Germany volunteered for the US Red Cross. Mrs. Ryan is survived by her husband of 56 years, James W. Ryan, Jr.; son, James W. Ryan III (Cheryl); grandchildren, William Wayne and Jack Mason Ryan; and her brother-in-law, William Jennings Ryan (Sandra). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Strickland and Jessie Leon Strickland, Jr.; as well as her sister, Millie Strickland Young. The funeral service for Mrs. Ryan will be held 11:30 o'clock, Tuesday, September 10th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Pastor Bill Dulaney and Reverend Greg Sweet, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10:30 o'clock. Burial will follow the at 1:00 o'clock at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210, the Special Olympics of South Carolina, 109 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or Harvest Baptist Church, 281 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, SC 29078. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019
