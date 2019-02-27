Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore Angel. View Sign

Salvatore Angel COLUMBIA Salvatore Angel, 83, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born November 11, 1935 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Salvatore Angel and Angelina Cinicola Angel. 1SG Angel was a Vietnam War veteran who honorably served his country for more than 24 years in the US Army. During his enlistment he received many commendations and medals including: National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Meritorious Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion as well as the VFW Post 11079. 1SG Angel was a devoted member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed woodworking and helping others. He valued education and earned two bachelor's degrees. Survivors include his children, Janet Guyton (Bill), Richard Angel (Sieglinde), Dean Angel (Susie); six grandchildren, John Price (Halle), Heather Tucker (Joe), Christopher Angel (Rachael), Holly Angel, Jessica Angel, and Casey Angel; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Marie Louise Malin Angel; a son, John Angel; and his sister, Phyllis Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 o'clock Friday, March 1st at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd, Columbia, with The Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock. A vigil and prayer service will be held 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with visitation to follow until 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Salvatore Angel COLUMBIA Salvatore Angel, 83, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born November 11, 1935 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Salvatore Angel and Angelina Cinicola Angel. 1SG Angel was a Vietnam War veteran who honorably served his country for more than 24 years in the US Army. During his enlistment he received many commendations and medals including: National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Meritorious Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion as well as the VFW Post 11079. 1SG Angel was a devoted member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed woodworking and helping others. He valued education and earned two bachelor's degrees. Survivors include his children, Janet Guyton (Bill), Richard Angel (Sieglinde), Dean Angel (Susie); six grandchildren, John Price (Halle), Heather Tucker (Joe), Christopher Angel (Rachael), Holly Angel, Jessica Angel, and Casey Angel; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Marie Louise Malin Angel; a son, John Angel; and his sister, Phyllis Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 o'clock Friday, March 1st at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd, Columbia, with The Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock. A vigil and prayer service will be held 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with visitation to follow until 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.