Salvatore Angel COLUMBIA Salvatore Angel, 83, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born November 11, 1935 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Salvatore Angel and Angelina Cinicola Angel. 1SG Angel was a Vietnam War veteran who honorably served his country for more than 24 years in the US Army. During his enlistment he received many commendations and medals including: National Defense Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Bronze Stars, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Meritorious Service Medal. He was a member of the American Legion as well as the VFW Post 11079. 1SG Angel was a devoted member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed woodworking and helping others. He valued education and earned two bachelor's degrees. Survivors include his children, Janet Guyton (Bill), Richard Angel (Sieglinde), Dean Angel (Susie); six grandchildren, John Price (Halle), Heather Tucker (Joe), Christopher Angel (Rachael), Holly Angel, Jessica Angel, and Casey Angel; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Marie Louise Malin Angel; a son, John Angel; and his sister, Phyllis Anderson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 o'clock Friday, March 1st at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd, Columbia, with The Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald officiating. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock. A vigil and prayer service will be held 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with visitation to follow until 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore Angel.
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Published in The State on Feb. 27, 2019