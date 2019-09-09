Salvatore Azzara COLUMBIA - Salvatore Azzara, 97, of Columbia, died, Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born August 1, 1922, in New York, New York, a son of Italian immigrants Joseph and Anna Carlotti Azzara. He honorably served his country in the US Army during WWII. Following the war, Mr. Azzara re-enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served his country for two more years. He was employed from 1957-1987 with ARA Services at the University of South Carolina. After his retirement, Mr. Azzara continued to work for Cribb's Bakery until the business closed following a fire. Mr. Azzara was of the Catholic faith and will be remembered as a devoted husband and a loving father. He is survived by his daughter, Sally A. Byrd (Dwight); son-in-law, Robbie Sweet; daughter-in-law, Nancy Azzara; siblings, Rose, Teresa, Margie, and Anthony; grandchildren, Tommy, Salvatore, Mikey, Timmy, Nikki, Jacqueline, Natilee, and Margureite, as well as numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean in 1997; daughter, Judy Sweet in 2013; and son, Joseph "Joey" in 2017. The funeral service for Mr. Azzara will be held 2:00 o'clock, Thursday, September 12th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:00 o'clock. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 9, 2019