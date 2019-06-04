Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Sam H. Frierson, III LEXINGTON - Sam H. Frierson, III passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, at MUSC, Charleston, SC. A funeral mass conducted by Rev. Raymond J. Carlo, will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Sammy was born June 12, 1966, in Charleston, SC. The family relocated to Lexington, SC in 1973, where he later graduated from Lexington High School, and attended Spartanburg Methodist College. He played youth and varsity football and basketball and golfed in Nike Teardrop tour events in Florida while employed at TPC Prestancia Sarasota Florida. Sammy was a beloved coach and faculty member to all students at Brookland Cayce High School. Known as the Voice of the Bearcats, he announced BCHS football, basketball, and soccer athletic events for years, as well as the annual BCHS Graduation ceremonies. He was honored at the opening of this year's ceremony held the day following his sudden passing. A colleague has expressed to the family that"...the loss and grief is weighing over the school." He is survived by his beloved wife, Letty, adored children Morgan, Evelyn and Jackie (Zach) Caulder, beloved grandson Gabriel Caulder, his beloved mother Marjorie Frierson, beloved sister Lynne F. Thomas and beloved brother Randall W. (Tracy) Frierson, loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind his best four-legged buddy, Bam. Sammy is predeceased by his beloved father, Sam H. Frierson, Jr.; sister Theresa F. Corbin, and nephew Joshua G. Frierson. He was also predeceased by grandparents Sam H. and Lottie Frierson and William L. and Mary F. Schachte, all of Charleston, SC. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the expert medical specialists involved in his care at MUSC, and to his aunt and uncle, Bill and Carmen Schachte of Charleston, SC and his cousin, Dana Edwards of Summerville, SC for their invaluable assistance while Sammy was at MUSC in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brookland Cayce High School Education Foundation, PO Box 2482, West Columbia, SC 29171 In Memory of Sam H. Frierson III or the . Following his funeral mass, the family will receive guests at a Repast Luncheon in the Corpus Christi Parish Hall. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sam H. Frierson, III LEXINGTON - Sam H. Frierson, III passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, at MUSC, Charleston, SC. A funeral mass conducted by Rev. Raymond J. Carlo, will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2350 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Sammy was born June 12, 1966, in Charleston, SC. The family relocated to Lexington, SC in 1973, where he later graduated from Lexington High School, and attended Spartanburg Methodist College. He played youth and varsity football and basketball and golfed in Nike Teardrop tour events in Florida while employed at TPC Prestancia Sarasota Florida. Sammy was a beloved coach and faculty member to all students at Brookland Cayce High School. Known as the Voice of the Bearcats, he announced BCHS football, basketball, and soccer athletic events for years, as well as the annual BCHS Graduation ceremonies. He was honored at the opening of this year's ceremony held the day following his sudden passing. A colleague has expressed to the family that"...the loss and grief is weighing over the school." He is survived by his beloved wife, Letty, adored children Morgan, Evelyn and Jackie (Zach) Caulder, beloved grandson Gabriel Caulder, his beloved mother Marjorie Frierson, beloved sister Lynne F. Thomas and beloved brother Randall W. (Tracy) Frierson, loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves behind his best four-legged buddy, Bam. Sammy is predeceased by his beloved father, Sam H. Frierson, Jr.; sister Theresa F. Corbin, and nephew Joshua G. Frierson. He was also predeceased by grandparents Sam H. and Lottie Frierson and William L. and Mary F. Schachte, all of Charleston, SC. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the expert medical specialists involved in his care at MUSC, and to his aunt and uncle, Bill and Carmen Schachte of Charleston, SC and his cousin, Dana Edwards of Summerville, SC for their invaluable assistance while Sammy was at MUSC in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brookland Cayce High School Education Foundation, PO Box 2482, West Columbia, SC 29171 In Memory of Sam H. Frierson III or the . Following his funeral mass, the family will receive guests at a Repast Luncheon in the Corpus Christi Parish Hall. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home Lexington Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on June 4, 2019

