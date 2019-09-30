Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samir Al-Assaad. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Samir Al-Assaad COLUMBIA - Samir Al-Assaad, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Samir was born in Ezra, Syria on September 12, 1931. He graduated from Law School in 1960 and was an attorney for many years. He was a man of great Christian faith and was strongly committed to his family. He was a very active supporter and proponent of Christian schools while living in Baghdad. Samir was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander; his sisters, Alexandra and Samira; his brother's-in-law, Munzer Al-Assaad, Aristo Athanassio, Walid Al-Assaad and his son-in-law, Edward Bosler. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, MarieRose, and his children, Mouna Bosler, Hanan Freeman, Bashar (Veronica), and Ibrahim, as well as his brother, Ziad Al-Assaad (Ghada) and his sister, Haifa Al-Assaad. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John Freeman, Andrew Bosler, Audrey Alasad and Laura Alasad, as well as his great-grandchildren, Wesley and Natalie Freeman; his nieces, Nadine Al-Assaad, Samer Shalash (Samir), Roua Daboura (Shadi), Fayruz Athanassio (Ciro), and his nephews, Timothy Alexander (Rima), Ronnie Alexander (Joy), Adam Al-Assaad (Nour), Khalid Al-Assaad (Hayia) and Antoun Athanassio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the International Orthodox Christian Charities. Memories may be shared at

