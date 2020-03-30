Sammie Henry (1973 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammie Henry.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sammie Lee Henry COLUMBIA - A private funeral service for Mr. Sammie Lee Henry will be held Monday at The Church in the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostles' Doctrine, 1144 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mr. Henry will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Yvonne Ethel O. Henry; children, Felicia Jackson, Samuel Henry, Tamara (Vance) Jones, and Kwan (Tara) Henry; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Henry can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.