Sammie Lee Henry COLUMBIA - A private funeral service for Mr. Sammie Lee Henry will be held Monday at The Church in the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostles' Doctrine, 1144 Olympia Avenue, Columbia, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mr. Henry will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Yvonne Ethel O. Henry; children, Felicia Jackson, Samuel Henry, Tamara (Vance) Jones, and Kwan (Tara) Henry; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mr. Henry can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2020